RetailMeNot, Inc. (SALE) Announces Earnings Results

RetailMeNot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business earned $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.59 million, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.82. RetailMeNot has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 219,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SALE shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co decreased their target price on RetailMeNot from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised RetailMeNot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RetailMeNot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

“RetailMeNot, Inc. (SALE) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/retailmenot-inc-sale-announces-earnings-results.html.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company’s marketplace features over 800,000 digital offers each month. The Company’s Websites, mobile applications, e-mail newsletters and alerts and social media presence enable consumers to search for, discover and redeem digital offers from retailers and brands.

Receive News & Ratings for RetailMeNot Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RetailMeNot Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.