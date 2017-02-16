Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) opened at 15.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Retail Properties of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.69.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc, formerly Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust, Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. The Company’s retail operating portfolio includes power centers, neighborhood and community centers, and lifestyle centers and predominantly multi-tenant retail mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

