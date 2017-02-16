Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) PT Lowered to GBX 7,900 at BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) had its price target decreased by BNP Paribas from GBX 8,200 ($102.47) to GBX 7,900 ($98.73) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. BNP Paribas currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd raised Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($99.98) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($104.97) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.73) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 8,300 ($103.72) to GBX 7,750 ($96.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,691.46 ($96.12).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6894.00 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 5,839.08 and a one year high of GBX 7,786.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,891.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,067.17. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 48.42 billion.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

