Citigroup Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 8,350 ($104.35) target price on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 7,800 ($97.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,650 ($95.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 6,750 ($84.35) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,750 ($96.85) to GBX 8,000 ($99.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($112.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,691.46 ($96.12).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6894.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 48.42 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,891.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,067.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,839.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 7,786.00.

“Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/reckitt-benckiser-group-plc-rb-earns-buy-rating-from-citigroup-inc.html.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

