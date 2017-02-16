RDM Corp (RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

RDM Corp (TSE:RC) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RDM Corp (TSE:RC) opened at 5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. RDM Corp has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $122.73 million and a PE ratio of 32.91.

About RDM Corp

RDM Corp is a Canada-based provider of specialized software and hardware products for electronic payment processing. The Company offers remote check deposit solutions and Web-based image management and transaction processing services for financial institutions, retailers, payment processors and government agencies, as well as print quality control and image quality systems for customers.

