RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.99) target price on Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 3,200 ($39.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($34.37) to GBX 3,600 ($44.99) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,300 ($41.24) target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,500 ($43.74) to GBX 3,700 ($46.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,432.41 ($42.89).

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3654.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,388.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,882.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 65.74 billion. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,701.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,685.00.

“RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Rio Tinto plc (RIO) a GBX 4,000 Price Target” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/rbc-capital-markets-analysts-give-rio-tinto-plc-rio-a-gbx-4000-price-target.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,036 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £250,743.24 ($313,350.71).

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.