Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Quintiles Transitional Holdings also updated its FY17 guidance to $4.40-4.55 EPS.

Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) opened at 77.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a negative return on equity of 212.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Q has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corporation cut Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Pacific Crest set a $82.00 price objective on Quintiles Transitional Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

In other Quintiles Transitional Holdings news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $159,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, is a provider of biopharmaceutical development services and commercial outsourcing services. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies. Its segments include Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

