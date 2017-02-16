Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm earned $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative net margin of 11,365.41% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) opened at 52.87 on Thursday. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm’s market cap is $1.82 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $312,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur W. Homan sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $163,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 26.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Prothena Corporation PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

