Precision Drilling’s (PD) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) opened at 7.22 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The company’s market cap is $2.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) provides contract drilling, and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

