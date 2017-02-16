Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.60.

Shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) opened at 7.22 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

“Precision Drilling’s (PD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/precision-drillings-pd-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) provides contract drilling, and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.