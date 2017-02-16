Precision Drilling Co. (PD) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to “Market Perform”

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has C$8.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) opened at 7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm’s market cap is $2.12 billion.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) provides contract drilling, and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

