Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46.

Shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.80 on Thursday. Potbelly Corporation has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business earned $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Potbelly Corporation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Corporation will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

PBPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Potbelly Corporation from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/potbelly-corporation-pbpb-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Potbelly Corporation Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.