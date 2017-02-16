Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Potbelly Corporation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Potbelly Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.80 on Thursday. Potbelly Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $131,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Potbelly Corporation from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops.

