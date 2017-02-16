Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.05 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Dundee Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) traded down 1.19% on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 176,730 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The firm’s market cap is $254.77 million. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.22.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

