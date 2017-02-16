Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Insider Buys £10,721.97 in Stock

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Dennis H. Millard acquired 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £10,721.97 ($13,399.11).

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) opened at 181.40 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 180.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 907.00 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Pets at Home Group PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 271 ($3.39) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.14 ($3.10).

Pets at Home Group PLC Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high street store called Barkers, which offers premium products and services targeted at highly engaged dog owners.

