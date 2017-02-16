Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Paysafe Group Plc (LON:PAYS) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 508 ($6.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYS. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 592 ($7.40) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.69) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe Group Plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 552.14 ($6.90).

Shares of Paysafe Group Plc (LON:PAYS) opened at 413.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 385.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.99 billion. Paysafe Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 229.21 and a 12-month high of GBX 474.40.

“Paysafe Group Plc (PAYS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/paysafe-group-plc-pays-given-buy-rating-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, insider Dennis Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Paysafe Group Plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($45,613.60).

About Paysafe Group Plc

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company’s segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company’s Digital Wallets segments’ fees are generated from transactions between members and merchants using the NETELLER service and Net+ prepaid cards, and the Skrill and Skrill prepaid cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.