OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of OneMain Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of OneMain Holdings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) opened at 28.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. OneMain Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company’s market cap is $3.84 billion.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. OneMain Holdings had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

