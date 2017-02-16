Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.24%. Omnicell updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) opened at 38.10 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,850 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $297,802.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jorge R. Taborga sold 2,068 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $69,608.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

“Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/omnicell-inc-omcl-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc (Omnicell) is a provider of automation and business information solutions designed to enable healthcare systems to streamline the medication administration process and manage medical supplies for increased operational efficiency and enhanced patient safety. The Company operates through two operating segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.