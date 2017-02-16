NewStar Financial, Inc. (NEWS) Announces Earnings Results

NewStar Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. NewStar Financial had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Shares of NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) opened at 9.48 on Thursday. NewStar Financial has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Cooper sold 13,246 shares of NewStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $121,730.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 85.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in NewStar Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in NewStar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NewStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About NewStar Financial

NewStar Financial, Inc (NewStar) is a commercial finance company with specialized lending platforms focused on meeting the financing needs of companies and private investors in the middle market. The Company and its wholly owned investment management subsidiary, NewStar Capital LLC, are registered investment advisors and provide asset management services to institutional investors.

