Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,981,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,950 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $1.77.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm earned $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $161.92 million.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

