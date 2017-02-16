National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) opened at 22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.63 million, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 430,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s segment consists of investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.

