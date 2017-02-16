MySquar Ltd (MYSQ) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

MySquar Ltd (LON:MYSQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of MySquar (LON:MYSQ) opened at 1.75 on Tuesday. MySquar has a 52 week low of GBX 1.53 and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.43. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.29 million.

In related news, insider Neil Frank Osborn bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £146,666.52 ($183,287.33).

About MySquar

MySquar Ltd is a mobile services company, which offers consumer technology solutions. The Company offers MyCHAT, which is a mobile messaging application. Its MyCHAT application allows users to interact with each other and find friends over the Internet using their mobile. It also allows users to use MyCHAT application in languages, such as Burmese and English.

