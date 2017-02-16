Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Price Target Cut to C$19.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Mullen Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.72.

Shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) opened at 16.89 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53.

In other Mullen Group news, Director Stephen H. Lockwood sold 59,300 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.11, for a total value of C$1,133,223.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. is a supplier of trucking and logistics services in Canada. The Company provides a range of specialized transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada. The Company operates in two segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. Its Trucking/Logistics segment offers a range of truckload freight services to customers in Canada and the United States.

