Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Buys 80 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £300 ($374.91).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Lucy Tilley acquired 80 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £295.20 ($368.91).

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 88 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($379.41).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) opened at 365.00 on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 195.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 418.02. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 184.18 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 326.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC in a report on Friday, December 9th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based non-trading holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of financial services, including the provision of mortgage advice, and advice on protection and general insurance products. The Company’s network offers advice on over 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products, including those that are available through mortgage intermediaries.

