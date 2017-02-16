Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) opened at 20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. Keane Group has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $22.93.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/morgan-stanley-initiates-coverage-on-keane-group-inc-frac.html.

In other Keane Group news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 15,074,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $286,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,239,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,549,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.