Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Given a $251.00 Price Target by Barclays PLC Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given a $251.00 price objective by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.92.

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) opened at 222.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $16.54 billion. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $225.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its 200-day moving average is $203.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post $13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Cock Frans Georges De acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

