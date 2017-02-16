William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mobileye N.V. to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mobileye N.V. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 45.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. Mobileye N.V. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.97.

“Mobileye N.V.’s (MBLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/mobileye-n-v-s-mbly-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-william-blair.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye N.V. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye N.V. Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.