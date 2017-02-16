Mike Reynolds Buys 14 Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) Stock

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) insider Mike Reynolds acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,041 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £145.74 ($182.13).

Mike Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Mike Reynolds acquired 14 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($12.50) per share, for a total transaction of £140 ($174.96).

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) opened at 1047.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.30 billion. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc has a one year low of GBX 778.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,070.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,015.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 997.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLT shares. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,080 ($13.50) to GBX 1,070 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.75) price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price target on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stockdale Securities raised their price target on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.50) to GBX 1,110 ($13.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,089.88 ($13.62).

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) is a provider of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. The Company operates through three segments: Risk & Insurance, Employee Benefits, and Head Office & Other operations. The Risk & Insurance segment consists of JLT’s global specialist, wholesale, reinsurance broking, personal lines, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) activities.

