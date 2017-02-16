Mercer International Inc (MRI.U) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Mercer International Inc (TSE:MRI.U) (NASDAQ:MERC) in a report released on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is engaged in producing (northern bleached softwood kraft) NBSK pulp. The Company operates in the pulp industry and produces pulp for resale, known as market pulp, in Germany. It also produces and sells tall oil, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source.

