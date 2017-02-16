Mercer International Inc (TSE:MERC.U) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC.U. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mercer International from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

“Mercer International Inc (MERC.U) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/mercer-international-inc-merc-u-pt-raised-to-c13-50-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is engaged in producing (northern bleached softwood kraft) NBSK pulp. The Company operates in the pulp industry and produces pulp for resale, known as market pulp, in Germany. It also produces and sells tall oil, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source.

