Medley Management Inc (MDLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 6th

Medley Management Inc (NASDAQ:MDLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Medley Management (NASDAQ:MDLY) opened at 9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Medley Management has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s market capitalization is $57.22 million.

Medley Management (NASDAQ:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 247.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medley Management will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medley Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medley Management to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Medley Management in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Medley Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Medley Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medley Management stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medley Management Inc (NASDAQ:MDLY) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.24% of Medley Management worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. The Company operates in the investment management segment. It is focused on credit-related investment strategies, primarily originating senior secured loans to private middle market companies in the United States.

