Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (vac) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 9th

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:vac) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) opened at 89.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

