Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 20th

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) opened at 19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Manulife Financial Corp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Manulife Financial Corp stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Manulife Financial Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Manulife Financial Corp in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Manulife Financial Corp Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a life insurance company. The Company is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), a Bermuda reinsurance company. The Company’s segments, including Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S.

