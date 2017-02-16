Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Corp. from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Dundee Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Corp. from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Corp. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Corp. from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Corp. from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.57.

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) opened at 25.03 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Manulife Financial Corp. Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a life insurance company. The Company is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), a Bermuda reinsurance company. The Company’s segments, including Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S.

