Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity Corp. from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.24 million and a PE ratio of 20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/mainstreet-equity-corp-s-meq-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-td-securities.html.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a Canada-based real estate company, which is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The Company is engaged in multi-family residential housing. The Company operates in four Canadian markets: Vancouver/Lower Mainland, Calgary (including the City of Lethbridge and the Town of Cochrane), Edmonton (including the City of Fort Saskatchewan) and Saskatoon.

