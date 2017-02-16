Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rio Tinto plc (RIO)

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 4,335 ($54.17) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($47.11) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,432.41 ($42.89).

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3654.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 65.74 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,388.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,882.90. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,701.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,685.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

“Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rio Tinto plc (RIO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/macquarie-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-rio-tinto-plc-rio.html.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,036 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £250,743.24 ($313,350.71).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.