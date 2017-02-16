Luxoft Holding, Inc. (LXFT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $781 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.59 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxoft Holding from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush raised Luxoft Holding from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen and Company raised Luxoft Holding from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Luxoft Holding in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Luxoft Holding in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft Holding currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) opened at 57.55 on Thursday. Luxoft Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Luxoft Holding had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Luxoft Holding, Inc. will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

Luxoft Holding Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc is a provider of software development services and information technology solutions to a client base consisting of multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

