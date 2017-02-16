Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) opened at 163.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.01. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $106.26 and a 12 month high of $166.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post $6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Littelfuse news, VP Dieter Roeder sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,507,559.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $2,145,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. Its Electronics segment provides circuit protection components to manufacturers of a range of electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, liquid-crystal-display televisions, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products and white goods.

