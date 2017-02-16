Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Northcoast Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

“Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $1,339,494.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $819,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,374.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,110 shares of company stock worth $7,296,335. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.