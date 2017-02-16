Lighthouse Group plc (LGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 15

Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) had its price objective raised by FinnCap from GBX 13 ($0.16) to GBX 15 ($0.19) in a research note released on Friday morning. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) opened at 12.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.32 million. Lighthouse Group plc has a one year low of GBX 8.25 and a one year high of GBX 15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.36.

About Lighthouse Group plc

Lighthouse Group plc is a diverse financial advice firm in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization to financial advisors operating from locations across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments, which include National, Network and Wealth management.

