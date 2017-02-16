LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) PT Set at $27.00 by Barclays PLC

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has been given a $27.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

LHO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) opened at 31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,590,000 after buying an additional 1,131,222 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,845,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,398,000 after buying an additional 237,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,408,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $95,793,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,914,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after buying an additional 94,319 shares in the last quarter.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

