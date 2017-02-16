Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 123.07% and a negative net margin of 225.04%.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 14.33 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.41 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KLR Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and production, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.