Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) opened at 17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.57 million, a P/E ratio of 263.85 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 204,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 187,471 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

