Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera Corp from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera Corp from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.61.

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 853,376 shares of the company were exchanged. Keyera Corp has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

“Keyera Corp (KEY) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/keyera-corp-key-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

About Keyera Corp

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. It owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collects and processes raw natural gas, removes waste products and separates the economic components through its Gathering and Processing Business Unit.

