Shares of Kerry Group PLC (NASDAQ:KRYAY) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Kerry Group PLC’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $83.39 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kerry Group PLC an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

“Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) Given $83.39 Average Target Price by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/kerry-group-plc-kryay-given-83-39-average-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

Kerry Group PLC (NASDAQ:KRYAY) opened at 74.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. Kerry Group PLC has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $98.16.

Kerry Group PLC Company Profile

Kerry Group plc is a provider of taste and nutrition solutions. The Company serves the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and is a supplier of branded and customer branded foods to the Irish, the United Kingdom and selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Taste & Nutrition, and Consumer Foods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.