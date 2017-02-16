KB Financial Group Inc (KB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. KB Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 75% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KB Financial Group an industry rank of 79 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,984,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) opened at 41.76 on Monday. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

