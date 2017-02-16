HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) opened at 5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

“Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/just-energy-groups-je-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-hc-wainwright.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 387,521 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,353,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 1,170,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.