Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) a €13.20 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a €13.20 ($14.04) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.45 ($17.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Independent Research GmbH set a €18.50 ($19.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.30 ($18.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €20.50 ($21.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.63 ($18.76).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 15.872 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of €73.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.779. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.18 and its 200 day moving average is €15.29. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €13.37 and a 52 week high of €16.62.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/jefferies-group-llc-analysts-give-deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-a-13-20-price-target.html.

Deutsche Telekom AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.