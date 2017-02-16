IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co upgraded IPG Photonics Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.86.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 121.75 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $124.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $99,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $658,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $397,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $962,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

