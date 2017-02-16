Investors Buy Shares of Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $72.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.53 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alcoa Corp. had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Alcoa Corp. traded down ($0.69) for the day and closed at $37.87Specifically, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of Alcoa Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $888,114,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958,767 shares in the company, valued at $492,821,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of Alcoa Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $140,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Alcoa Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Alcoa Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

The stock’s market cap is $6.93 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Alcoa Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp. will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 852,224 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 21.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 29.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $14,727,000.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

